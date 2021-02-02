Motorcycle thieves arrested

Bengaluru

02 February 2021 00:09 IST

The Chandra Layout police have arrested three men who were allegedly involved in over half a dozen robberies in and around the city in the last few months. Six motorcycles and five mobile phones worth ₹2.9 lakh were seized from the gang.

All three accused, Venkatesh, Hanumantha and Srishaila, are between 20 to 25 years of age. They were caught after they robbed a mobile phone from a pedestrian at Nagarbhavi Circle on January 30, said the police.

Acting on the complaint, the police identified the accused through CCTV footage and arrested them. “They allegedly confessed to operating in Chandra Layout and Kengeri. They also stole motorcycles in Vijayanagar and Kamakshipalya police station limits,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused have been taken into custody for further investigations.

In another case, the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police arrested a habitual offender and recovered five stolen two-wheelers worth ₹3.5 lakh from him. The accused, Mohammed Azharuddin, was arrested while the police were investigating the theft of a motorcycle that occurred on January 1.