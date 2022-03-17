Motorcycle gutted under mysterious circumstances

A motorcycle belonging to a private firm employee from Chikkaballapura was gutted in a fire near Suradenapura Gate on Thursday morning. The owner of the bike was riding with his friend towards Yelahanka when he was stopped by two employees of a finance firm. “He had taken a loan from the firm to buy the bike but had not paid the EMIs,” said the police.

He parked his bike on the side of the road, and along with his friend, started walking towards the men from the finance firm. They were barely a few yards away from the bike when fire engulfed it.

The owner of the bike along with others rushed towards the two-wheeler to see if they could put out the fire, but it was too late. He sustained minor injuries on his hands. The fire was doused by a fire tender. The biker later approached the police and filed a complaint. “We have taken up a case of accidental fire but are investigating to ascertain whether there was any foul play,” said a police officer.