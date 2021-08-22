Motorcycle and goods vehicle gutted in fire

A fire broke out when a motorcyclist rammed into a goods vehicle that was parked on the side of Thigalarapalya road in Byadarahalli in the wee houses of Saturday. Both vehicles were gutted.

“No injuries were reported. The goods vehicle driver was some distance away from the vehicle. The biker escaped soon after the incident,” said a police officer.

The incident occurred a little after midnight. According to the police, the vehicle carrying iron rods and other goods was parked on the side of the road, while the driver was waiting for workers to arrive to unload the material. “The biker lost control as he was driving rashly, and collided into the parked vehicle. On impact, petrol started to leak, which was ignited by a spark,” said the police.

Fire engulfed both vehicles and by the time passers-by could act, both the goods van and the motorcycle were gutted. The biker escaped, and the Byadarahalli police, who have taken up a case, are trying to track him down. “Even the registration number of the bike is charred. We are trying to identify the owner through the chassis number,” said the police.