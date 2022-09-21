Motherhood Hospitals acquires Bengaluru-based Femiint Hospital

A representational photo of a cradle. Motherhood Hospitals is a chain of healthcare institutions dedicated to women and children. | Photo Credit: Raghava M

Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), which owns Motherhood Hospitals, a chain of hospitals dedicated to women and children, acquired Bengaluru-based Femiint Hospitals on September 21.

Femiint Hospital, located in Whitefield, provides women and childcare services ranging from out-patient care in gynaecology, pediatrics & IVF pediatric care to comprehensive in-patient care in obstetrics, birthing, gynaecology surgery, fertility & IVF care, besides pediatric surgery.

Since 2016, Motherhood Hospitals had invested ₹200 crore in consolidating its presence in Bengaluru, and was planning to make an additional investment of ₹50 crore.

With this acquisition, Motherhood Hospitals would have a network of seven hospitals and two out-patient facilities in Bengaluru. The company has set up a chain of 18 hospitals across 8 cities in India, post the AHH investment in 2016. It also has a network of 200 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) beds.

Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), said, “We have built the largest women’s health network in South Asia. We believe there is an opportunity to consolidate this space, and offer exceptional clinical services to Women, newborns and Children.”