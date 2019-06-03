Mother, son found dead; father arrested

The HAL police, on Sunday, arrested a man for allegedly killing his 12-year-old son in a planned suicide pact, which he later reneged on. “His wife also ended her life, and the husband, Suresh Babu, was planning to kill his 17-year-old daughter before he took his own life,” said the police. The incident took place early on Sunday at their home in Vibhutipura.

“Suresh initially tried to deceive the police by leading them to believe that his wife Geetha had killed their son and then committed suicide,” said a senior police officer. However, when the police questioned his daughter, she told them what had happened.

Geetha eked out a living as a domestic help, while Suresh, employed with a private firm, had borrowed money to cover losses incurred in a chit fund enterprise. “Investors and moneylenders were knocking on his door,” said the police. The police have booked Suresh for murder and abetment to suicide.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)