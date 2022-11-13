Mother-son duo found dead in their house

A mother-son duo was found dead at their residence in Rajagopalanagar on Sunday morning. The deceased have been identified as Sreenivas, 33, and his mother, Bhagyamma, 57.

Sreenivas was working as a medical representative and was married eight years ago and the couple had a six-year-old son. Sreenivas hailed from Siddapura in Kodagu, where his parents stayed.

According to the police, a few days ago, Sreenivas had brought his ill mother to his house and this had caused a marital dispute between the couple. His wife was opposed to Bhagyamma staying with them and had quarrelled with the mother-son duo even on Saturday before leaving for her parent’s house, the police said.

Neighbours noticed they had not opened the door on Sunday till late morning and when they went to check on them, found the mother-son duo dead.

Rajagopalanagar police have registered a case of unnatural death.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)