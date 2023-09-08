Mother-son double murder cracked, friend arrested by Bengaluru police

September 08, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru police have cracked the double murder of a mother-son duo and arrested a friend of the deceased woman. The deceased woman’s family had suspected her estranged husband, against whom a case was registered.

The victims, 33-year-old Navaneeta and her 11-year-old son, were found dead at their residence in T. Dasarahalli on September 5. The woman had a stab injury in her neck, but was lying dead with the murder weapon, a kitchen knife, in her right hand. The boy was found dead, frothing at his mouth. The cooking gas was leaking.

Though the door was locked from inside, the police concluded that the duo were murdered.

The mother of the deceased woman, in her complaint to the police, accused her estranged son-in-law Chandru, who worked as a wall painter, of killing her daughter.

Bagalagunte police questioned Chandru but realised that he was innocent.

Examination of the call records of the deceased revealed that she was constantly in touch with two men. Inquiries revealed that she was in a relationship with one of them, and he regularly visited her. Police identified him as Shekhar, 33, an electrician working on contract basis at Jalahalli air force base. On being questioned, he confessed to the crime.

According to the police, he was in a relationship with the deceased since a few years, and was looking after all the expenses of the household. However, the deceased had got into a relationship with another person recently, which enraged him, leading him to kill her in a fit of rage.

“When he killed her, her 11-year-old son was a witness to the murder. So, he decided to kill him as well. He smothered him to death. He later wanted to portray it like a suicide. So, he placed the knife in Navaneeta’s hand, and left the cooking gas open. Neighbours were alarmed by the smell of gas, and discovered the crime,” a senior police official said.