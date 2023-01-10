Mother, son die as Namma Metro under-construction pillar collapses in Bengaluru

January 10, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two persons died after an under-construction Namma Metro pillar in Bengaluru collapsed on January 10 morning. According to the police, a woman and her child, who were on a scooter, died in a hospital and while her husband and another child are being treated for injuries.

Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, East division, told The Hindu, “Today morning around 10.45 a.m., Namma Metro pillar collapsed and hit a bike on which four persons were travelling. They are Lohith, his wife Tejaswini and their twins (a son and a daughter). Tejaswini and son Vihan were seriously injured and shifted to a private hospital. Unfortunately, Tejaswini and Vihan died.”

Namma Metro pillar number 218 at Nagawara on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) collapsed in the morning. The incident led to a pile-up of vehicles on the busy Hennur Road.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is yet to share details of the incident.

A metro pillar which was under constriction collapsed in Nagavara, Outer Ring Road in #Bengaluru. #BMRCL yet to share more details on the incident. More details are awaited.@the_hindu@THBengalurupic.twitter.com/mx0gT4zNGs — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) January 10, 2023

Bengaluru city traffic police tweeted: “Metro pillar fell down in ORR near HBR Layout; traffic is congested at various junctions. Our traffic field officers were present and traffic will be cleared very soon.”

After the incident, motorists complained of heavy traffic in and around Hennur, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara and surrounding areas.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought information from officials regarding the accident. He told reporters in Dharwad, “I have sought complete details from the officials concerned. We will soon announce compensation for the family of the victims.”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar said that this is the result of the 40% commission government in the State. “There is no quality in the work.”