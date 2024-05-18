GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mother of disabled child ends life over alleged harassment by husband and in-laws in Bengaluru

In his complaint, father of the deceased accused her husband and his parents of blaming her for the child’s condition

Updated - May 18, 2024 12:47 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 12:46 pm IST - bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The deceased had complained to her parents several times that her husband and in-laws were humiliating, harassing and body-shaming her. But every time, the parents used to convince her that things would improve.

The deceased had complained to her parents several times that her husband and in-laws were humiliating, harassing and body-shaming her. But every time, the parents used to convince her that things would improve. | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

A 31-year-old private school teacher ended her life, allegedly due to harassment by her husband and in-laws, in her house at Manjunatha Nagar in Basaveshwara Nagar in Bengaluru, on May 16.

The deceased, Sandhya, is the daughter of a retired BMTC driver. She was married to Jayaprakash, a software engineer, five years ago. The couple have a four-year-old son, who has speech and hearing problem.

In his complaint, Kannan T., father of Sandhya, alleged that Jayaprakash and his parents used to harass his daughter by blaming her for the child’s condition. Sandhya had complained to her parents several times that Jayaprakash and her in-laws were humiliating, harassing and body-shaming her. But every time, the parents used to convince her that things would improve.

The accused had even forced Sandhya to undergo an abortion. Six months ago, they started harassing her to repay the car loan. Unable to bear the harassment, Sandhya took the extreme step, according to the complaint.

The accused called Kannan to inform that Sandhya had been admitted to a hospital. When Kannan rushed to the hospital, he found her dead.

Police have detained Jayaprakash for questioning.

(Those who are disturbed or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help)

