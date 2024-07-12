GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mother-neonatal ICU to be launched at St. John’s

Published - July 12, 2024 09:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

St. John’s Medical College Hospital, Bengaluru, is set to introduce a state-of-the-art Mother-Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (MNICU) a “zero separation from birth” approach.

This innovative unit has been designed to implement Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) immediately after birth, a practice recommended by WHO. With the launch of M-NICU, SJMCH aims to foster a supportive environment for new mothers and neonates alike. The hospital provides subsidised stays for families ensuring a holistic approach to care, SJMCH, in a release said. 

