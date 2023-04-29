ADVERTISEMENT

Mother and daughter found dead

April 29, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A mother and daughter were found dead at their residence in Muneshwaranagar, Bandepalya, on Friday evening. While the daughter is suspected to have committed suicide, her mother was lying dead on the bed and what led to her death is yet to be ascertained. The deceased have been identified as Zarina Taj, 55, and her daughter Raziya Sultana, 31. 

Raziya Sultana was working at a call centre and hadn’t been to work for the past three days and hadn’t been answering calls, prompting one of her colleagues to visit her house to check on her on Friday evening. Her flat was locked from inside and a foul smell was emanating. The colleague immediately informed the police, who broke open the door and found the mother and daughter dead. Their bodies were in a highly decomposed state, indicating it had been at least three days since they had died. 

Police suspect that Raziya Sultana may have killed her mother and ended her life, or both of them died in a suicide pact. The Bandepalya police said only the autopsy report could shed more light on what led to the death of Zarina Taj. 

Police suspect that marital dispute may have led Raziya Sultana to take the extreme step. She was married but had returned to stay with her mother. 

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya sahaya vani ph. 104 for help)

CONNECT WITH US