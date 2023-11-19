HamberMenu
Mother, 9-month-old baby girl charred to death after being electrocuted in Hope Farm in Bengaluru

The police have booked a case of negligence against the Bescom officials concerned and are questioning them

November 19, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar
Imran Gowhar
In a heartrending incident, a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby girl were charred to death when they accidentally stepped on a dangling live wire lying unattended on the footpath near Hope Farm in Kadugodi police station limits in the early hours of November 19. The police have booked a case of negligence against the Bescom officials concerned and are questioning them.

Photo Credit: Prakash Bhagya

In a heartrending incident, a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby girl were charred to death when they accidentally stepped on a dangling live wire lying unattended on the footpath near Hope Farm in Kadugodi police station limits in the early hours of November 19.

The deceased have been identified as Soundarya and Suviksha. By the time people rushed to their help, they were charred to death.

The Kadugodi police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Vydehi hospital for post mortem.

The duo was walking home when the incident occurred. A trolley bag and other belongings lay scattered around the scene of the accident.

Deceased Soundarya, 23.

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police have booked a case of negligence against the Bescom officials concerned and are questioning them.

The death raised the issue of safety of pedestrians once again as citizens have come down heavily on the negligence on part of Bescom.

Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan condemned the incident and said, “The electrocution at Hope Farm Junction, where a young woman lost her life, is heartbreaking and highlights the urgency for Bescom to adopt preventive measures. A heightened sense of responsibility from Bescom is crucial in averting such incidents and ensuring a safer environment.”

Whitefield Rising , a citizen group, demanded strict action against erring officials.

Bangalore

