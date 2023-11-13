HamberMenu
Most punctual airports KIA slips to fourth place in October  

November 13, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIA), which had secured the top position as the world’s most punctual airport globally for the past three consecutive months (July, August, and September) in Cirium’s on-time performance (OTP) monthly report, has slipped to fourth in October.

According to the aviation analytics firm’s OTP monthly report for October, Salt Lake City International Airport is the top global airport with an on-time departure of 89.36%, followed by Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (88.57%), and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (88.23%).

KIA recorded on-time departure of 87.61% during October. The airport, which served 89 routes with 36 airlines, recorded on-time arrival of 81.04%.

In July, KIA’s on-time departure was 87.51%. In August it was 89.66%, and in September it was 88.51%, making it the most punctual airport globally in those three months.

In four categories

The aviation analytics firm categories airports in four different categories: global airport (25-40 million seats), large airport (25-40 million seats), medium airport (15-25 million seats), small airport (5-15 million seats).

In the large airport category, KIA was ranked the top airport during July, August and September. However in October KIA was ranked fifth with the top airports in this category being the Salt Lake City International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and the La Guardia Airport.

Each month, Cirium reviews the total number of flights in a given month (approximately 3 million) for every airport globally in an ordered list, then looks at where the percentile demarcations fall.

