Most labourers leave Sobha site

A majority of the 1,500-strong labour force working at a construction site of Sobha Ltd., which saw a cholera outbreak claiming two lives and leaving several with illness, left for their native place or shifted to other accommodation on Monday. Meanwhile, two more labourers have been hospitalised at St. John's Hospital for suspected cholera.

Dr. Krishnappa, medical officer, Varthur Primary Health Centre, who has been holding medical camps at the construction site from Friday, said that the developer had taken up pest control measures at the camp. “The labour camps are completely empty. Almost 95% of the workforce have left. Most of them returned to their native place out of fear and the rest may have shifted to other labour camps,” he said.

On Monday, he treated only seven patients of which he referred two to St John's Hospital for suspected cholera. However, Dr. Krishnappa added that the situation is under control.

“Both were admitted in the general ward and are stable,” said Dr. Sanjiv Lewin, medical officer, St John's Hospital.

Dr. Lewin said that since Friday, 21 persons from the labour camp have been admitted to the hospital. “We sampled and tested 10 patients for cholera, of which eight were confirmed positive. Seven people, who had diarrhoea, got discharged against medical advice. They might have gone back to their native places, and may be carrying the cholera bacterium with them,” he said.

The Labour Department is yet to take any action in the case. When The Hindu contacted Labour Minister Santosh Lad, he said the incident had not come to his notice. However, he added that he would be sending a team to inspect the construction site. “We will ensure families of the deceased and those who are ill get compensation from the employer if any labour laws have been violated,” he said.