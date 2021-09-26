Most groups have offered only ‘moral support’

Bengaluru

Bengaluru

A coalition of farmers organisations have called for ‘Karnataka Bandh’ on Monday in support of the Bharat Bandh call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, spearheading the protests against farm laws at Delhi borders for 10 months now.

No closure

Farmer leaders have appealed to transport, traders and other organisations to support the bandh and shut down all operations on Monday. However, most organisations including several trader bodies, private bus operators, lorry owners, private school managements, hotels and restaurant associations have announced only ‘moral support’, saying closure of businesses was unsustainable due to heavy losses already incurred by the pandemic.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, president, Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, appealed to organisations to not just express moral support, but also participate in the bandh to send a message to the Union government that it cannot side with the corporates and run roughshod over people’s life. G.C. Bayyareddy, convenor, Samyukta Horata, Karnataka, a coalition of farmers, dDlits and workers, said while the bandh may be partial in the city, it will be complete elsewhere in the State.

Farmers in the State have not only been demanding repealing the three farm laws brought in by the Union government, but also rollback of the ‘anti-farmer’ cow slaughter ban imposed in the State, and ‘anti-worker’ amendments to labour codes during the pandemic.

Writers’ support

Meanwhile, a host of writers, artists and activists have supported the farmers’ call and issued a statement on Saturday expressing support.

“This is not just a farmer’s issue. We have realised these laws snatch the food rights of all of us,” the statement said. Signatories include Devanur Mahadeva, M.S. Sathyu, S.G. Siddaramaiah, K. Marulasiddappa among several others. Among the organisations, Samudaya Karnataka, Bandaya Sahitya Sanghatane and IPTA have also supported the bandh.