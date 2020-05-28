Most complaints on Sahaaya 2.0 for electrical and solid waste management

28 May 2020 20:57 IST

The solid waste management department tops in resolution of complaints

Uncollected garbage, clogged drains, pothole-ridden roads and malfunctioning streetlights are some of the main complaints registered on ‘Namma Bengaluru’ (Sahaaya 2.0) app by citizens. The electrical department received the maximum number of complaints – 8,109 – since the application was launched in February this year. As many as 7,684 were related to solid waste management, shows data gathered so far.

With regard to resolution of complaints, the solid waste management department has a resolution rate of 94.99%, followed by the electrical department with 94.45%, animal husbandry department with 89.74%, revenue department (75.08%) and health department (70.27%).

BBMP’s IT officials said that though there are seven different departments on the app, the civic body gets the maximum number of complaints.

“Once the complaint is registered, it automatically gets assigned to the official in the department concerned. If the complaint is not redressed within a specified period, which varies depending on the category of complaint, it gets escalated to the next level,” an official explained and said that some complaints can also be marked as long-term, meaning resolution will take time.

The ‘Namma Bengaluru’ web application is a one-stop platform developed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and can be downloaded as an app on mobile phones or accessed on desktops. The application has a single window interface with seven different departments.

Complaints that the BBMP receives from control rooms and social media platforms handled by various officials, including the Mayor and Commissioner, are uploaded on to the Sahaaya 2.0 platform. “This is so that resolution of each complaint can be tracked by both BBMP and the complainant,” the official said.