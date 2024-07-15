MoS Defence visits HAL facilities in Bengaluru

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on July 15 and said that the company has a huge role to play in achieving the Make-in-India dream in defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing HAL’s top management, Mr. Seth assured HAL of government support and called upon the company to ensure that various challenges on design and development, production and delivery fronts are addressed in time to contribute to achieve Viksit Bharat (developed India) as envisaged by the government.

HAL made a presentation, covering its product profile (present and the future), current Repair and Overhaul (ROH), aircraft upgrade and modifications, avionics developments, exports, engine production, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenisation measures, civil Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) initiatives, and support given to various ISRO platforms.

The Minister visited the LCA Tejas and Helicopter divisions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.