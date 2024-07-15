ADVERTISEMENT

MoS Defence visits HAL facilities in Bengaluru

Published - July 15, 2024 05:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

He said that the company has a huge role to play in achieving the Make-in-India dream in defence

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru on July 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on July 15 and said that the company has a huge role to play in achieving the Make-in-India dream in defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing HAL’s top management, Mr. Seth assured HAL of government support and called upon the company to ensure that various challenges on design and development, production and delivery fronts are addressed in time to contribute to achieve Viksit Bharat (developed India) as envisaged by the government.

HAL made a presentation, covering its product profile (present and the future), current Repair and Overhaul (ROH), aircraft upgrade and modifications, avionics developments, exports, engine production, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenisation measures, civil Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) initiatives, and support given to various ISRO platforms.

The Minister visited the LCA Tejas and Helicopter divisions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US