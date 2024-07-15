GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MoS Defence visits HAL facilities in Bengaluru

He said that the company has a huge role to play in achieving the Make-in-India dream in defence

Published - July 15, 2024 05:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru on July 15, 2024.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru on July 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on July 15 and said that the company has a huge role to play in achieving the Make-in-India dream in defence.

Addressing HAL’s top management, Mr. Seth assured HAL of government support and called upon the company to ensure that various challenges on design and development, production and delivery fronts are addressed in time to contribute to achieve Viksit Bharat (developed India) as envisaged by the government.

HAL made a presentation, covering its product profile (present and the future), current Repair and Overhaul (ROH), aircraft upgrade and modifications, avionics developments, exports, engine production, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenisation measures, civil Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) initiatives, and support given to various ISRO platforms.

The Minister visited the LCA Tejas and Helicopter divisions.

