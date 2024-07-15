MoS Defence visits HAL facilities in Bengaluru

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on July 15 and said that the company has a huge role to play in achieving the Make-in-India dream in defence.

Addressing HAL’s top management, Mr. Seth assured HAL of government support and called upon the company to ensure that various challenges on design and development, production and delivery fronts are addressed in time to contribute to achieve Viksit Bharat (developed India) as envisaged by the government.

HAL made a presentation, covering its product profile (present and the future), current Repair and Overhaul (ROH), aircraft upgrade and modifications, avionics developments, exports, engine production, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenisation measures, civil Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) initiatives, and support given to various ISRO platforms.

The Minister visited the LCA Tejas and Helicopter divisions.