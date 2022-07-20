More tough questions in SSLC exam this academic year

Percentage of tough questions increased from 10% to 20%

Students writing the SSLC examination this academic year will have to face more tough questions. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has increased the number of tough questions from 10% to 20% for the 2022-23 academic year board exam.

The KSEEB has restored the format of the SSLC question paper to that of the academic year 2019-20. The board will compile 20% tough question, 50% moderate, and 30% easy questions in the coming SSLC examination.

Due to the COVID-19 pandamic, the government had simplified the SSLC examination in the academic year 2020-21 and conducted the exam for two days in the multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. The board had also given optical mark reader (OMR) sheets to answer the questions.

In the academic year 2021-22, classes were started two to three months late. So, the government reduced 20% of the syllabus for SSLC students and changed the question paper format too.

B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, had also openly announced that they will ask more easy questions to help students.

In the last academic year, the KSEEB had conducted the SSLC exam with 40% of easy questions, 50% of moderate, and only 10% of tough questions.

This academic year, schools began on time and the physical classes have been running successfully. The KSEEB has made 75% attendance compulsory for SSLC students who will be taking the board exam.

The board has decided to increase the percentage of tough questions to improve the quality of learning and writing skills in the students.

D. Shashikumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), agreed. “Fortunately this year, the pandemic is not severe and physical classes are running successfully. For two years, students were backward in learning skills like listening, reading and writing. Increasing the percentage of tough questions in the SSLC board exam is a good sign to improve the learning skills. It will be the road to quality education,” he said.