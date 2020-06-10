More time to hold meetings on school reopening in Karnataka

Bengaluru

10 June 2020 08:08 IST

The Department of Public Instruction has given more time for parents, teachers and school managements to conduct meetings on when schools can be reopened.

Initially, the process was to be completed between June 10 and 12, but it has now been extended to June 20. Schools should ensure that precautions like social distancing are followed at the meetings. An official from the Education Department has to be present.

