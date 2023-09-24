HamberMenu
More than 600 NCC cadets attending All-India Vayu Sainik Camp in Bengaluru

September 24, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

The All-India Vayu Sainik Camp 2023 of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) is being hosted in Bengaluru.

NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa is conducting the camp, which began on September 23, till October 4.

“Being the apex camp for Air Wing NCC, this camp witnesses cadets from all over the country compete against each other in various disciplines that include microlight flying, aeromodelling, drill, and firing. This camp is an annual event wherein all aspects of Air Wing NCC training are assessed by officers from the Directorate-General NCC,” stated the Ministry of Defence.

The cream of the Air Wing NCC comprising 608 cadets from 16 directorates get a chance to be a part of this prestigious event. The cadets make it here after a gruelling selection process and in the process, they get a chance to showcase their capabilities and give wings to their aviation dreams.

Since 2015, this event has been hosted by the NCC Directorate Rajasthan, however, this year the NCC Directorate Karnataka & Goa has been entrusted with this responsibility.

The camp is being housed in Air Force Station Jalahalli, with the competitions being conducted in various dispersed locations in Bengaluru.

“It is pertinent to note that the cadets aren’t here just to compete against each other, for them it is a life-changing experience. Keynote speakers from the armed forces will be addressing the cadets on military leadership, while assessors from the Services Selection Board will be introducing them to the gruelling selection process. The Centre for Leadership & Behavioural Studies, a service training institute of the Indian Air Force, will be imparting training on leadership skills to the cadets,” the Ministry added.

As a pilot project, cadets would be exposed to drone training and also be given an air experience sortie on Zen Air microlight aircraft and an educational tour to aerospace-related organisations will mark the culmination of the camp.

Apart from assessing the proficiency of training in the NCC, this camp will serve as a platform for motivating the cadets to join the Indian Air Force.

