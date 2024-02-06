ADVERTISEMENT

More than 25 flights delayed at KIA due to bad weather in Bengaluru

February 06, 2024 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The fog at KIA is known as radiation fog. It is anticipated during the four months from November to February between 3 a.m. and 8.30 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru were impacted by bad weather on February 6 morning. Airport officials said that more than 25 flights were delayed, which includes departures.

Many airlines alerted passengers that flight operations at KIA have been affected by bad weather.

IndiGo posted on X: “6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather, flight operations in #Bengaluru are impacted. Please check your flight status at http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vistara informed that a Mumbai-Bengaluru flight had been diverted due to bad weather in Bengaluru.

The airline posted: “#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK845 from Mumbai to Bengaluru (BOM-BLR) has been diverted to Coimbatore (CJB) due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru (BLR) airport and is expected to arrive in Coimbatore at 0830hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

The fog at KIA is known as radiation fog. It is anticipated during the four months from November to February between 3 a.m. and 8.30 a.m.

During this period, flight operations are affected at Bengaluru airport due to poor visibility.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US