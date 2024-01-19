More than 20 apply for Jayadeva director’s post

January 19, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the tenure of C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research — the State-run heart speciality centre — coming to an end this month, over 20 doctors have applied for the post.

The Medical Education Department had called for applications for the post last week and January 19 was the last date to apply.

Medical Education Director Sujatha B.L. Rathod said over 20 applications had been received for the post. “We will complete the process of shortlisting and finalising the candidate for the director’s post by January 30,” she said.

On July 17 last year, the State government extended the term of Dr. Manjunath by six months. His one-year extension, given in 2022, ended on July 19, 2023.

