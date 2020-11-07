More testing in outer zones: Civic chief

07 November 2020 06:28 IST

BBMP is trying to reduce the positivity rate further

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is trying to reduce the positivity rate further by increasing testing in the outer zones.

In a joint meeting with Police Commissioner Kamal Pant at Town Hall on Friday, civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad, while addressing marshals, supervisors and senior officials, said that following sero survey, the number of tests were increased in the core zones of South, East and West. This is one of the reasons for the decrease in the number of cases in these zones. “However, the number of cases being reported from the outer zones has seen an increase. The BBMP will now increase testing in these zones to check further spread of the pandemic in the city,” he said.

Of the 53,000 tests were performed on Thursday across the city, and 1,600 people tested positive.

At the Town Hall, the authorities reiterated the need for citizens to wear masks, maintain social distancing and follow good personal hygiene practices.

“This is imperative, given that there is no vaccine yet. The police and marshals, who have been empowered to levy fines on citizens not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, must work in coordination with each other,” said Mr. Prasad.

Marshals have been instructed to monitor public places where footfalls are high, such as markets and malls, and levy a fine on those violating the rules. Marshals have been instructed to not levy fines on those using handkerchief or cloth instead of masks.

Mr. Prasad said there was some confusion over wearing masks in public spaces among the marshals. The BBMP, after clarification from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, issued an order making it mandatory for two-wheeler riders to wear masks and exempted those driving alone in their cars with the windows up.

Mr. Pant said police personnel were accompanying marshals. Those who assault officials will be arrested.