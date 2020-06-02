Bengaluru

Further relaxation for liquor sale

Timing extended from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In a further relaxation on sale of liquor in the State, the Excise Department on Tuesday extended the timing for sale in outlets from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It also allowed bars and restaurants to take fresh stock.

The move comes in the light of relaxation issued by the Union government for Unlock 1.0 in which the curfew timing has been revised to 9 p.m.

In a relief to over 3,500 bars and restaurants across the State, the government has allowed lifting of fresh stock, and sale of sealed bottles for sale at MRP. Earlier, the government had allowed bars to sell bottles that were in stock in the bar before the lockdown.

The Federation of Wine Merchants Associations, Karnataka, which had urged the government to allow them to take fresh stock, welcomed the decision. All license holders, including clubs and bars in boarding and lodging establishments, have been allowed to lift fresh stock to be sold at MRP to customers. The bars and restaurants have also been allowed to start parcel service for food.

In another order, the department has allowed microbreweries to produce and sell beer as takeaway in a glass or steel container up to two litres till June 30. The microbreweries had been earlier allowed to sell their stock till May 31. Sources in the federation said that though the new order brings some cheer, they are expecting further relaxation.

