More rains expected till Sept. 14

Bengaluru

11 September 2020 10:08 IST

Monsoon vigorous over many parts of the State: Met Dept.

While two days of heavy rains left low-lying areas in Bengaluru waterlogged, the Met Department has predicted more showers across several parts of Karnataka till September 14.

C.S. Patil, Director (Weather Forecast), Indian Meteorological Department, said that the State experienced widespread rainfall and monsoon was vigorous over north-interior Karnataka and south-interior Karnataka.

Districts in south-interior Karnataka would receive widespread rainfall till September 14, with many areas receiving isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for September 11 and yellow alert for September 12.

Coastal Karnataka is expected to receive widespread rainfall until September 14, with coastal districts of Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with some areas receiving very heavy rainfall of over 20 cm. A red alert had been issued for September 10.

North-Interior Karnataka would also receive widespread rainfall till September 14, and a yellow alert had been issued until September 13 with Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Bidar, Raichur and Kalaburagi likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall. An orange alert had been issued for September 14.