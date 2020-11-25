Bengaluru

More raids on KAS officer

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday carried out raids on six properties belonging to Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) officer B. Sudha and her associates as part of an ongoing investigation in a Disproportionate Assets case. Special teams carried out simultaneous raids at Bheemanakuppe on the outskirts of the city, NGEF Layout and Ramasansra.

Sudha currently serves in the Department of IT&BT, but it was during her earlier posting as Special Land Acquisition Officer, Bengaluru Development Authority, that most of the alleged irregularities occurred.

“We have recovered property documents. The houses belong to B. Sudha’s associates who are in the real estate business, and helped her amass wealth while she was serving in the BDA,” sources said.

Earlier in November, the ACB had raided the officer’s residence and office, as well as properties belonging to her relatives.

