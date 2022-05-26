More powers delegated to BBMP zonal commissioners in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau May 26, 2022 11:57 IST

Chief civic commissioner of BBMP delegates more financial and administrative powers to zonal commissioners in Bengaluru in a move towards decentralisation

The BBMP head office will allot money to the zones, but all bills will be cleared at the zonal level. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

In a move towards decentralisation, the chief civic commissioner of the BBMP delegated more financial and administrative powers to zonal commissioners, in Bengaluru on May 25. Except revenue, health, town planning, solid waste management, education, road infrastructure, horticulture, forest, animal husbandry and projects, which will work under its own chiefs, all other departments will henceforth be decentralised and will work under the zones. “Now all officials are sitting in the head office, which will also be decentralised. Going forward, all officials reporting to the zonal commissioner will sit and meet people at the zonal head office,” Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said. Mr. Giri Nath said the zones will be provided financial autonomy. The head office will only allot money to the zones. All bills will be cleared at the zonal level.



