More metro trains to be run from Majestic from July 6

With increasing patronage for Namma Metro, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Friday (July 5) that it will introduce additional services from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station-Majestic by revising the timetable of the Purple Line, effective July 6.

In a press release, the BMRCL said 15 trains will now originate from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station-Majestic, up from the current nine. Of these 15 trains, 10 will run to Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL), four to Whitefield, and one to Baiyappanahalli Station.

“Accordingly, during morning hours trains will originate from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station-Majestic at 8.48, 8.58, 9.08, 9.18, 9.29, 9.39, 9.50, 10.00, 10.11, 10.21, 10.39, 10.50,11.00, 11.11, 11.22 a.m. towards the east. In addition, there will be regular passing trains too, at 3.3-minute headway at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station- Majestic up to 10.25 a.m.,” release stated.

“To meet the persistent commuters demand, out of the 14 trains presently terminating at Garudacharpalya, six trains are extended towards Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL) / Whitefield. For the passengers who alight at Garudacharpalya Metro Station, the next train towards Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL) will be available within 3.5 minutes,” release added.

Meanwhile, the release said in the evening, the 5-minute headway will start early from Baiyappanahalli at 4.20 p.m. instead of 4.40 p.m. towards Mysuru Road station for the convenience of the passengers.

However, the schedule of Green Line trains remains unchanged, according to BMRCL.