More community maintained CCCs in pipeline

Several communities in the city have gone ahead and set up a dedicated COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) or temporary holding space with minimal medical equipment in their apartment complex. There are many more who have evinced interest in doing the same.

One such facility has been set up at Rohan Jharoka in Yamalur, which has 310 flats.

Chitra AmzarewaleSapre, one of the three volunteers who worked with the apartment’s managing committee to set up this facility, said they first identified scenarios where such a facility could be of use. “There are some families for whom home isolation may not be possible. There may be senior citizens living alone who may not be able to handle everything by themselves. This facility will help in such a situation,” she said.

While hoping the two-bed facility with an oxygen concentrator is not put to use, Ms. AmzarewaleSapre said as per estimates, residents of the community will have to pay just around ₹50 per month (per flat).

According to Rajendra Kumar Kataria, who heads the task force responsible for setting up the CCC, many apartment communities and RWAs had come forward to set up such facilities. “At least 15 such communities have been in touch with us over the past few days,” he said and added that the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF) was also driving the initiative.

Of the 41 private CCCs, including those set up by hospitals in hotels, that had applied for voluntary registration, 23 with a total bed capacity of 1,365 had been approved while 11 with 573 beds were operational. The BBMP is yet to approve seven applications with a total bed capacity of 175.

Vikram Rai from BAF told The Hindu that the federation had drawn up a comprehensive programme for self-management of COVID-19 in a structured manner. BAF had tied up with SRL Laboratories for testing. Several hospitals were offering tele-consultation for those in home isolation. That apart, many home care service providers had come forward to offer assistance at the facilities set up in apartments.

“Many apartments are treating this as a temporary holding space where those who have tested positive can be isolated until they find a bed in either government-run CCCs or hospitals,” he said.