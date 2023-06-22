ADVERTISEMENT

Montessori school under scanner after child hits classmate in Bengaluru

June 22, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the video went viral, the Bengaluru police social media group directed the jurisdictional Subramanyapura police to probe the matter and take necessary action

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a student reading a book. The alleged incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

A montessori school in Chikkalasandra area came under the police scanner after a child was found hitting another child in a classroom, which was allegedly locked and left unattended by the teacher for over 10 minutes. The veracity of the footage is being verified by the police.

The incident was purportedly captured on CCTV camera.. Worried parents raised the issue of children safety on social media, and uploaded the video. People vented their ire on the school management, alleging negligence in handling children.

As the video went viral, the Bengaluru police social media group directed the jurisdictional Subramanyapura police to probe the matter and take necessary action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have received a Twitter complaint, and are verifying the facts, and also trying to contact the parents for their statement,” a police officer said.

Many people who watched the video also tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Bengaluru police commissioner B. Dayananda, Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan, seeking strict action against the school management .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US