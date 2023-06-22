June 22, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

A montessori school in Chikkalasandra area came under the police scanner after a child was found hitting another child in a classroom, which was allegedly locked and left unattended by the teacher for over 10 minutes. The veracity of the footage is being verified by the police.

The incident was purportedly captured on CCTV camera.. Worried parents raised the issue of children safety on social media, and uploaded the video. People vented their ire on the school management, alleging negligence in handling children.

As the video went viral, the Bengaluru police social media group directed the jurisdictional Subramanyapura police to probe the matter and take necessary action.

“We have received a Twitter complaint, and are verifying the facts, and also trying to contact the parents for their statement,” a police officer said.

Many people who watched the video also tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Bengaluru police commissioner B. Dayananda, Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan, seeking strict action against the school management .