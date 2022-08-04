Monsoon woes: BMTC buses are reliable, but not without problems in Bengaluru

Water seeps in from windows soaking seats in buses

At a time when other options like auto-rickshaws and cabs are not available, buses of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) come as the lone saviour of commuters, but even so, travelling in these buses during monsoon is quite a task. While finding a seat is not always possible, passengers also have to face problems of getting drenched inside the bus, thanks to leaky roofs and windows.

Heavy rainfall in the last few days have led to the roofs of even newer BMTC buses leaking. In some buses, windows do not close completely and make way for more water to seep in.

“If it is raining, then it means that half of the seats in the bus are wet. The crowd is more during these times. Those of us standing will be at least half drenched by the time we reach our stops as water seeps in and splashes through windows. On days of downpour, I have seen the roofs leak too,” said Jyotsna T., a commuter from Ganganagar.

S. Babu of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV) added: “I was on a bus from Depot 12 on Wednesday when the rainwater caused the LED light inside the bus to burn out. The floor of the bus was also wet due to the rain. I have written complaints to the BMTC several times over the years on these matters which spring up every monsoon. But, there seems to be little action from their side.”

BMTC officials said that such problems are unavoidable during the rainy season. “Nobody expected it to rain so heavily. Our teams are working continuously to ensure hassle-free travel for the passengers. If we receive any formal complaints about these problems, we will definitely take up corrective measures,” said G. Satyavathi, Managing Director, BMTC.

Another bus related problem faced by the commuters is the lack of space near bus shelters when it is raining. “What happens inside buses is a part of a larger infrastructure issue. The bus shelters are occupied by two-wheeler riders who are stranded, and those waiting to take buses, end up getting drenched,” pointed out Shaheen Shasa of BBPV.