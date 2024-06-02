GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Monsoon has covered most parts of south Karnataka including Bengaluru : IMD

Published - June 02, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The heavily overcast sky as seen from Banashankari 3rd Stage.

The heavily overcast sky as seen from Banashankari 3rd Stage. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

The India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, said on Sunday (June 2) that the monsoon had covered most parts of south Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

In its daily weather report for Karnataka, IMD stated, ”Monsoon has covered most parts of south Karnataka including Bengaluru city. The southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of the Lakshadweep area and Kerala, Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal and more parts of Central and Northwest Bay of Bengal.”

On May 30, following the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, IMD Bengaluru forecast that some parts of south Karnataka would receive monsoon showers by June 2.

However on June 1, most parts of south Karnataka including Bengaluru received showers.

According to IMD observation data recorded on Sunday at 8.30 a.m. (during the last 24 hours), Bengaluru city station recorded 29.6 mm rainfall, while Kempegowda International Airport and HAL Airport stations recorded 36 mm and 50.5 mm rainfall, respectively.

The IMD further said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and some more parts of the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next two to three days.

For the next 48 hours, the IMD forecast for Bengaluru and its neighbourhood is “generally cloudy sky. Moderate rain, thundershowers, heavy at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30°C and 20°C, respectively.”

