Monkey Bar to shut down

Following the closure of The Humming Tree and bFLAT in Indiranagar in recent months, Monkey Bar on November 16, announced that it too will be shutting its doors on November 24. The gastro pub, which initially began at Wood Street mid 2012, then shifted to Indiranagar where it shared a building with Fatty Bao.

Along with Monkey Bar, Fatty Bao and Toast & Tonic are run by the Olive Group of restaurants. Talking about the closure, Manu Chandra, chef partner, says, “We are unable to get the public entertainment license (PEL) because we don’t have a couple of documents required to apply for it. We were following the law which essentially clamped down on the music. To run for six months without music was untenable because people came for the vibe and atmosphere as much as they did for the food and drinks.”

Following protests at Indiranagar and other residential areas, the Police Commissioner in July 2018 asked the outlets to seek a permit under the Licensing of Places of Public Entertainment Order, 2005. To get this permit, establishments have to furnish seven documents of the building they are housed in, which include the occupation certificate and an NOC from Fire and Emergency services.

Most establishments, however, are unable to furnish the occupancy certificate (OC). On whether the closure is temporary, Mr. Chandra said, “We can’t afford to run it as a full-time business right now. If there is a change or some relaxation or a rationalisation of this rule, which I strongly believe there should be, then we will come back.”