Money stolen from pourakarmika’s bank account

The Cottonpet police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for stealing cash of ₹75,000 from the savings bank account of a BBMP woman pouramarmika.

Based on a complaint by Kalamma, the police have registered a case under various sections of the I-T Act.

The victim, a resident of TMC Royan Road, in her complaint, said she has a savings bank account with Indian Bank at its Chamarajpet branch. She had saved ₹75,000 from her salary for many years.

On July 16, she went to withdraw the cash for an emergency and found that the balance was ₹900. Shocked, Kalamma checked with bank officials and found that between June 20 and 30, a total of ₹75,000 had been transferred to another account by forging her signature, leaving behind only the interest amount. Based on the bank official’s advice, Kalamma took leave from work and complained to the police on Friday seeking help to get back her money.

The police have sought details of the money transfer from the bank for further investigation.