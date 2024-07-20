GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Money stolen from pourakarmika’s bank account

Published - July 20, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cottonpet police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for stealing cash of ₹75,000 from the savings bank account of a BBMP woman pouramarmika.

Based on a complaint by Kalamma, the police have registered a case under various sections of the I-T Act.

The victim, a resident of TMC Royan Road, in her complaint, said she has a savings bank account with Indian Bank at its Chamarajpet branch. She had saved ₹75,000 from her salary for many years.

On July 16, she went to withdraw the cash for an emergency and found that the balance was ₹900. Shocked, Kalamma checked with bank officials and found that between June 20 and 30, a total of ₹75,000 had been transferred to another account by forging her signature, leaving behind only the interest amount. Based on the bank official’s advice, Kalamma took leave from work and complained to the police on Friday seeking help to get back her money.

The police have sought details of the money transfer from the bank for further investigation.

Related Topics

Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.