Money is safe in PMJDY accounts: SBI CGM

The Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, Bengaluru Circle, Abhijit Majumder, has appealed to bank customers to refrain from rumours that the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) credit of ₹500 by the government as relief to Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts will be returned to the government if not withdrawn during the lockdown period.
Clarifying that there was no such clause and the money is safe in the customers’ PMJDY account, Mr. Majumder said it can be withdrawn even after the lockdown period. He asked customers to withdraw money only in case of emergency and asked them to use digital channels for banking transaction, and minimise visiting branches.
