Monday morning traffic hit as rain continues in Bengaluru 

Several parts of Bengaluru continued to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on October 21 causing inconvenience to commuters and residents living in low-lying areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for Bengaluru. According to the IMD, the city will receive rains on October 21 and 22.

The Bengaluru Urban district has declared a holiday for schools after the IMD’s alert.

On Monday October 21, heavy spells of rains hit morning peak hour traffic. Several people opted to work from home.

*As potholes have resurfaced on arterial roads, two-wheeler riders found it hard to navigate through flooded roads. The situation on Outer Ring Road worsened following rains that started early in the morning.

A senior BBMP official told The Hindu that the zonal teams and disaster management officials have been directed to keep a tab on the situation and respond to complaints of flooding.