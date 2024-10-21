GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Monday morning traffic hit as rain continues in Bengaluru 

Several people opted to work from home

Published - October 21, 2024 11:49 am IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
A senior BBMP official told The Hindu that the zonal teams and disaster management officials have been directed to keep a tab on the rain situation and respond to complaints of flooding in low-lying areas.

| Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Several parts of Bengaluru continued to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on October 21 causing inconvenience to commuters and residents living in low-lying areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for Bengaluru. According to the IMD, the city will receive rains on October 21 and 22. 

The Bengaluru Urban district has declared a holiday for schools after the IMD’s alert.

On Monday October 21, heavy spells of rains hit morning peak hour traffic. Several people opted to work from home.

*As potholes have resurfaced on arterial roads, two-wheeler riders found it hard to navigate through flooded roads. The situation on Outer Ring Road worsened following rains that started early in the morning.

A senior BBMP official told The Hindu that the zonal teams and disaster management officials have been directed to keep a tab on the situation and respond to complaints of flooding. 

Published - October 21, 2024 11:49 am IST

