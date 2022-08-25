Modern vegetable market to come up at ₹100 crore near Singena Agrahara

The one at Kalasipalya will be shifted there

Special Correspondent BENGALURU
August 25, 2022 22:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to grant ₹100 crore for establishing a modern vegetable market at Gulimangala near Singena Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru city. The congested market in Kalasipalya, located in the Central Business District, will be shifted to the new facility once it is ready.

Briefing presspersons after the Cabinet meeting, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said though it had been decided long ago to take up construction of this new market, the clearance had been granted now.

The market will come up on 42 acres of land, he said, while pointing out that ₹48 crore would be used for land acquisition, while ₹52 crore would go towards establishing the market infrastructure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the Cabinet had informally taken stock of the fact that the proposed market was too far from several areas in the city. The Cabinet had favoured the idea of building four such markets in different areas on the city outskirts so that it would be possible for people from all areas to reach them, he said.

The idea was to build two such markets in Kolar and Magadi Road so that it would help vegetable growers from those areas reaching Bengaluru, he explained.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Cabinet also decided to dedicate 3.13 acres of land granted in Cox Town to the Indian Gymkhana Club for building a stadium and other sports-related facilities.

The Cabinet also decided to sanction 3 acres of land in Chikkabanavar in Bengaluru North taluk to Srinivasa trust at a cost of 25% of the guidance value for educational purposes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app