Modern vegetable market to come up at ₹100 crore near Singena Agrahara

The State Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to grant ₹100 crore for establishing a modern vegetable market at Gulimangala near Singena Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru city. The congested market in Kalasipalya, located in the Central Business District, will be shifted to the new facility once it is ready.

Briefing presspersons after the Cabinet meeting, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said though it had been decided long ago to take up construction of this new market, the clearance had been granted now.

The market will come up on 42 acres of land, he said, while pointing out that ₹48 crore would be used for land acquisition, while ₹52 crore would go towards establishing the market infrastructure.

In fact, the Cabinet had informally taken stock of the fact that the proposed market was too far from several areas in the city. The Cabinet had favoured the idea of building four such markets in different areas on the city outskirts so that it would be possible for people from all areas to reach them, he said.

The idea was to build two such markets in Kolar and Magadi Road so that it would help vegetable growers from those areas reaching Bengaluru, he explained.

The Cabinet also decided to dedicate 3.13 acres of land granted in Cox Town to the Indian Gymkhana Club for building a stadium and other sports-related facilities.

The Cabinet also decided to sanction 3 acres of land in Chikkabanavar in Bengaluru North taluk to Srinivasa trust at a cost of 25% of the guidance value for educational purposes.