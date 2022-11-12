Moderate rainfall, chilly weather to continue for next four days in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

The weekend started with a cloudy, chilly weather in Bengaluru as Northeastern monsoons begin to settle well over the southern peninsular region. After a few drizzling spells on Friday, light to moderate showers were observed in most localities of the city by Saturday afternoon. The weather conditions are expected to continue the same way for the next few days, according to the forecast given by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru.

“There is a well marked low pressure area near the coast of Puducherry which cross Tamil Nadu and Kerala and weaken in the Arabian Sea on Sunday. Since it lies over Tamil Nadu, a few districts in South Interior Karnataka are experiencing rains,” said Prasad, scientist in IMD, Bengaluru. He also said that light to moderate rains with cloudy skies, chilly air and thundershowers will be seen in Bengaluru for four days.

“As there is an overcast sky, maximum temperature is not increasing and sunrays are also not reaching the surface. There are also winds blowing from the North and Northeastern directions which are generally chilly. The winds are also gusty at 15-20 kilometre per hour. The difference between maximum and minimum temperatures in the city is less too,” Mr. Prasad explained. He further said that the temperature drops are an indication of the upcoming winter season.



Enjoying the long weekend, many took to social media to admire the foggy, cold weather in the city while those who had set out unprepared were struggling on roads without raincoats and umbrellas. A few minor traffic snarls were also reported on some arterial roads.