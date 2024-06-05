ADVERTISEMENT

Moderate rain brings down 21 trees

Published - June 05, 2024 11:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 21 trees and 59 branches were reported fallen on Wednesday after moderate rain affected parts of Bengaluru. The city frequently sees tree falls during the rains and there is a spike in complaints during downpours.

On Wednesday, reports of tree falls came in from nearly all zones of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). A significant number of complaints were also reported on Monday, following heavy rain the night before, with 292 tree-fall complaints and 691 related to falling branches.

The BBMP has urged citizens to call 1533 to report fallen trees or branches obstructing roads.

