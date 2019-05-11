Model files defamation case against TV channel

A 30-year-old model-actor, who is also a businesswoman, has filed a defamation case against a Kannada television news channel for allegedly using her photograph in a crime programme and falsely portraying that she was involved in the murder of a history-sheeter, Sunil.
The complainant, Priyanka Sandeep Bulgannawar, a resident of Kumarakrupa Road, told the police that she was shocked to see her photograph flash on TV on Wednesday and Thursday linking her to the murder. Based on her complaint, the High Grounds police have registered a non-cognisable report.
Sunil was hacked to death at Rampura village in Channapatna taluk on January 29.
Soon after the programme was aired, Priyanka and her family started getting phone calls from relatives, friends, and business associates enquiring about her well-being, according to the police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor