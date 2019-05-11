Model files defamation case against TV channel

A 30-year-old model-actor, who is also a businesswoman, has filed a defamation case against a Kannada television news channel for allegedly using her photograph in a crime programme and falsely portraying that she was involved in the murder of a history-sheeter, Sunil.

The complainant, Priyanka Sandeep Bulgannawar, a resident of Kumarakrupa Road, told the police that she was shocked to see her photograph flash on TV on Wednesday and Thursday linking her to the murder. Based on her complaint, the High Grounds police have registered a non-cognisable report.

Sunil was hacked to death at Rampura village in Channapatna taluk on January 29.

Soon after the programme was aired, Priyanka and her family started getting phone calls from relatives, friends, and business associates enquiring about her well-being, according to the police.