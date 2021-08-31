Model arrested in drug case linked to Nigerian peddler

Bengaluru

31 August 2021 00:37 IST

The Govindapura police on Monday raided the houses of three persons, including a model, a DJ, and a realtor, for allegedly having links with a Nigerian drug peddler who was arrested with ecstasy pills worth ₹15.5 lakh on August 12.

The police searched the houses of the suspects and arrested Sonia Agarwal, a city-based model, from a star hotel in RRMR circle, where she was hiding. The police seized three packets of narcotics from her house and are questioning her about the source of the drugs.

She has been taken into custody for questioning, while the police has issued notices to DJ Vachan Chinnappa and realtor Bharath to appear for questioning.

Advertising

Advertising

Their role came to light when a team led by Lokesh N., PSI , Govindapura, based on a tip-off, arrested Thomas Anagaha Kalu, 37, while he was waiting for his customers in HBR Layout on August 12. The police later raided his house in Sampigehalli and recovered 403 ecstasy pills, a scooter, and a mobile phone. Further investigations revealed that Kalu did not have any travel documents and had been peddling drugs for many years. He sourced the drugs from his contact in Delhi and sold it to customers.

Going by the nature of interactions between Kalu and the detained persons, the police suspect the accused are not only consumers but also attended high-end parties to peddle the drugs.

This is the third such case involving models, DJs, and businessmen, linked to drug peddlers.