Model accuses film director of cheating

A Mumbai-based model and film artiste has accused a Kannada film director of misbehaviour and cheating.

In a complaint to the Jayanagar police, the artiste, Sharanya, claimed that she was approached by Melwin, director of upcoming Kannada movie ‘Huttada Suttha’, with an offer to dance in a song. After sharing her profile and pictures on WhatsApp, she came to the city, but the director neither gave her the assignment nor the remuneration which was discussed. Instead of paying ₹15,000 per day for six days, she accused Melwin of giving her ₹2,000.

Melwin refuted the allegations stating that he did not make any such offer and explained that he did not give her the assignment since she was not well. “Since she did not perform in the song, we did not pay her,” he added.

