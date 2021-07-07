Mock SSLC examination

Bengaluru

07 July 2021 01:07 IST

With the pattern of the SSLC examination changing this year, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) will conduct mock examination for class 10 students on July 15 and 17.

A release issued by the office of Primary and Secondary Education Minister on Tuesday said the mock exam will be conducted at the respective examination centres. As part of the drill, centres will strictly follow SoP. Department officials said it was not mandatory and students who did not wish to give the mock test need not report to the centres.

Primary and secondary education minister S. Suresh Kumar had convened a meeting on Tuesday with officials before this was decided. The question paper pattern has been changed to a multiple choice format where students will have to shade their OMR sheets. The final examination is scheduled to be held on July 19 and 22.

The decision to conduct a mock examination has received a mixed response. While students and school managements are happy that they will be able to practice the new format, parents are worried that it will further increase their risk of contracting COVID-19.

The minister is having a phone in programme with the students on July 9 and 14.