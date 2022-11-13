Mobile snatcher who had assaulted delivery executive arrested

The Hindu Bureau
November 13, 2022 20:43 IST

The city police arrested a man who had allegedly assaulted a delivery executive trying to chase him and get back the mobile of a woman, from whom the accused had snatched it and fled near South End Circle. The accused has been identified as Anthony Desilva alias Tony, a history-sheeter with two attempt-to-murder and two mobile-snatching cases against him. 

Tony recently snatched a mobile phone from a woman walking near South End Circle and fled on his bike. A delivery executive, Surya, who was nearby, rushed to her rescue. He took her number and asked his friend to track the phone on Find My Device app and based on those inputs, chased Tony to near Kalasipalya, said the police.

As Surya confronted Tony and asked for the mobile back, Tony threatened him to back off and when he did not, attacked him with a knife on his face. The entire altercation was recorded on CCTV cameras, the police added.

The woman who lost the phone had got Surya treated and the duo had lodged complaints against the unidentified individual. Using the CCTV camera footage, the police identified the accused as Tony and arrested him.

