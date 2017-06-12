Mobile phone thieves arrested

The west division police have arrested four persons, including two juveniles, belonging to a mobile snatching gang, on Monday.

According to police, Pavan (19) and Yuvraj (19), residents of Moodalapalya, and two juveniles were arrested by the Jnanabharathi police station limits. One other gang member is said to be absconding.

The police said the gang used to operate with two bikes. They targeted pedestrians at night. "They used to approach the victim in the guise of asking for an address, threaten the victim and snatch their mobile phones," said a senior police officer. The phones were then sold for a throwaway price for indulging in a lavish life.

With their arrest, a total of five cases have been cracked so far - three cases of west division and two cases of Ramanagar district. They will be taken into police custody for further investigation. The juveniles will be remanded in boys’ home.