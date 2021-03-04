Mobile gold point launched

Bengaluru

04 March 2021 23:02 IST

Muthoot Gold Point, the metal arm of business conglomerate of Muthoot Pappachan Group (also known as Muthoot Blue), recently launched its second Mobile Muthoot Gold Point in Bengaluru to strengthen its focus in the Southern region.

According to a release, the Mobile Muthoot Gold Point in Bengaluru will be the second such vehicle in India for purchasing gold from the customers’ doorstep after Mumbai and will expand the reach to provide customers with absolutely scientific, transparent and most customer-centric process; equipment for testing, assessment, valuation and payments for customers’ gold. The group also has a Gold Point Centre located on M.G. Road in Bengaluru.

