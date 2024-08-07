GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mobile Eye Health Van launched for the slums of Bengaluru

Published - August 07, 2024 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sightsavers India has recently received a donation of a Mobile Eye Health Van from Alcon (India), to provide access to eye care to the slum dwellers of urban Bengaluru.

According to the press release, this partnership is part of an ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Alcon India, which is committed to helping people see better. The initiative aims to provide quality eye care services to approximately 7000 people in these underserved areas.

The initiative will address the significant barriers faced by individuals living in low-income areas in accessing quality eye care, including financial constraints and a lack of healthcare facilities nearby. The van is equipped with state-of-the-art technology like a Fundus Camera for diagnosing Diabetic Retinopathy and Glaucoma, a slit lamp for diagnosing retinal diseases and teleconsultation facilities.

This initiative will cover key areas within Bangalore, including Bangalore South, including HSR Layout, Madiwala, Koramangala, Kumaraswamy Layout, and Jayanagara; Bangalore North, including Abbigere, Amruthalli, Dasarahalli, Yelahanka, and Hebbal; Bangalore East, including Avalahalli, Dommasandra, and Bidarahalli; and Bangalore West, including Basaveshwaranagara, Chandra Layout, Kengeri, Mahalakshmi Layout, and Mathikere. 

