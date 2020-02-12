Bengaluru

Mobile app developed for Lambani community in Karnataka

To provide information for the members of Lambani/Banjara community on welfare schemes launched by the Central and State governments, the Karnataka Thaanda Development Corporation has developed a mobile news app titled ‘Jago Banjara’.

A 30-minute news bulletin in Banjara language would be broadcast through the app at 6.30 a.m. every Sunday. P. Rajeev, Chairman of the Corporation, has said that a studio has been set up in Bengaluru for the purpose.

He said that an arrangement has been made to broadcast the news in all the 3,331 thaandas, the settlements of Lambani/Banjara community.

A convener has been appointed for each thaanda who will play the news on his mobile phone. The Corporation has also installed cell phone signal booster device and sound system in every thaanda to broadcast the programme.

Mr. Rajeev also said that, in the later phase, it has been planned to showcase the rich culture of the Lambani/Banjara community through this mobile app.

